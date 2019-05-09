× The Mincing Rascals 05.09.19: The upside-down “OK” sign, a potential constitutional crisis, marijuana legalization

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams and Steve Bertrand of WGN Radio, and Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune. They start by discussing the significance of the hand gesture one Cubs fan gave in the middle of an NBC Sports report. Then, the Rascals go on to debate whether or not the United States is undergoing a constitutional crisis. Meanwhile, they go on to talk about our “economic sugar high” in the time of President Trump. And, in Illinois, the Rascals weigh in on college sports betting and the legalization of marijuana. Finally, the Mincing Rascals discuss two reporters’ gaffes that led to their terminations.

Steve recommends watching “Veep” on Hulu.

Scott encourages the “Stupid ones” to keep speaking up.

Eric recommends reading An American Summer by Alex Kotlowitz.

John recommends that you read Thomas Jefferson’s letter to his daughter, in preparation for his appearance with John at the Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre on May 18.