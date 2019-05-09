× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.09.19: The upside-down “OK” sign, White Sox rain delay, pharmaceutical costs

John Williams starts off the show with yesterday’s NewsClick results, which show that most people have room in their hearts for the benefit of the doubt. That’s in reference to the Cubs fan who was banned from Wrigley Field for flashing a seemingly racist hand gesture on camera behind Doug Glanville. Listeners call in with their own rationalizations. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Andy Masur then joins the show to talk about the White Sox and Indians rain delay, which occurred midway during the John Williams Show, and the prospect of college sports betting in Illinois. Finally, John asks you how much you pay for your drug prescriptions, after news that President Trump would require drug companies to include their prices on TV ads. Listeners and a pharmaceutical employee weigh in.