Strawdog Theatre's "Take Me" examines a world where there are more questions than answers

Three Chicago greats right here. Mark Guarino, Jon Langford and Anderson Lawfer join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the world premiere musical “Take Me,” currently playing at Strawdog Theatre. Mark, Jon and Anderson talk about where the idea for the musical comes from, how they came together to take on this project, why Jon’s music works so well with the production, the importance of familiarity and collaboration when making the musical and the similarities between journalism and theater. Jon also performs a couple of original songs from the production.

