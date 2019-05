× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.09.19: Best and worst advice from Mom

The rain doesn’t stop the shine of today’s show! We get a call from “President Trump” who shares the latest news from Washington as well as what Melania’s Mother’s Day will look like this weekend. Then, Dean Richards jumps on air for a ‘slumber party edition’ of Moron Entertainment. And we speak to some of the incredible Paralympic athletes from the University of Illinois live in studio.