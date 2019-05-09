Mike O'Hanlon, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
North Korea’s missile testing and what it means for the United States
Michael O’Hanlon joins Steve Cochran to talk about the issues surrounding conflicts with North Korea and their long/short range missile operations. Michael is a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, specializing in defense and foreign policy issue.