North Korea’s missile testing and what it means for the United States

Posted 11:35 AM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:58AM, May 9, 2019

Mike O'Hanlon, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, at the annual Allen & Co.'s media summit in Sun Valley, Idaho, Thursday, July 9, 2009.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Michael O’Hanlon joins Steve Cochran to talk about the issues surrounding conflicts with North Korea and their long/short range missile operations. Michael is a senior fellow at The Brookings Institution, specializing in defense and foreign policy issue.

