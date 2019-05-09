× Neighborhoods Matter: Off the Record with Dr. Byron Brazier in Woodlawn

“Off the Record” is a series of conversations with prominent Chicagoans in their communities. Tonight on Extension 720, Justin is joined by George Wright, Director, Citi Community Development – Midwest and Dr. Byron Brazier at the newly renovated Daley’s Restaurant at 63rd and Cottage Grove. Mr. Wright and Doctor Brazier talk about what Woodlawn means to them in 2019, what we should know about Woodlawn, how the neighborhood is poised for development, what needs to be done to grow the community, how they deal with some of the issues (crime, for example) that are getting in the way of development and if they see the neighborhood continuing in the right direction under incoming mayor Lori Lightfoot.

