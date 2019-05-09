× MVPP: South side dentist serves Chicago’s most vulnerable

We check back in with Dr. Mary Joyce Gomez who provides dental care to Chicago’s most vulnerable patients. The St. Bernard dental clinic, founded in 2007, treats a patient population that is largely insured by Medicaid. Under Dr. Mary Joyce Gomez’s leadership, the clinic expanded its mission. Though services were available for children with special needs, she added care for adults with special needs — a group that finds dental care extremely hard to access.

To inquire about St. Bernard please call: 773-962-3976

Do you know an MVPP we should highlight? Email us at: Comments@wgnradio.com