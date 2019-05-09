× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-9-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the newborn baby boy being found in a garbage can, the big rally happening at St. Sabina tonight after Minister Louis Farrakhan was banned from Facebook, the continuing debate over legalized sports gambling in Illinois, the Cubs taking on the Marlins before a big series at home against the Brewers this weekend, the White Sox wrapping up their series in Cleveland and Kevin Durant being injured in the Warriors victory over the Rockets.