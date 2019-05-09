Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-9-19

Posted 2:16 PM, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:15PM, May 9, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the newborn baby boy being found in a garbage can, the big rally happening at St. Sabina tonight after Minister Louis Farrakhan was banned from Facebook, the continuing debate over legalized sports gambling in Illinois, the Cubs taking on the Marlins before a big series at home against the Brewers this weekend, the White Sox wrapping up their series in Cleveland and Kevin Durant being injured in the Warriors victory over the Rockets.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.