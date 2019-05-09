× How do bartenders and mixologists take care of themselves while taking care of customers?

Liz Weck, Director of Social Services for Howard Brown Health, New York City-based mixologist and Speed Rack co-founder Lynnette Marerro and Lost Lake co-owner Shelby Allison join Justin on Extension 720 to discuss Drink Chicago Style. Liz, Lynnette and Shelby talk about what they aim to do with Drink Chicago Style, the importance of taking care of yourself when working in hospitality, the need for more diversity in the industry, the changing face of the bar, how much the hospitality industry has grown through the years and how they can keep the industry sustainable through health and wellness.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.