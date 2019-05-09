× F.H. Paschen Project Manager Antonia Winfrey is making a name for herself in a male-dominated field

It’s the “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with F.H. Paschen Project Manager Antonia Winfrey about her role at F.H. Paschen, when she became interested in construction, encouraging other women to get involved in the construction business, the challenge of being a woman in a male-dominated field, the transition she made to become a project manager, what it takes to be a good project manager, her work as a mentor at Westinghouse High School and how she feels about working on projects that have an impact on the city of Chicago.

