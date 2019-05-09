× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Episode #11: On Your Own

A full Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann tonight! What if you could remake your neighborhood before developers decided how it looked and felt? That’s the idea in Woodlawn. Also, mixologists have gathered at Drink Chicago Style. But they aren’t learning the latest liquor trends, instead they are learning how to take care of themselves. And legendary musician Jon Langford is getting out of his comfort zone to create his first ever original musical. He’s teamed up with journalist Mark Guarino and Anderson Lawfer. It’s called “Take Me” and it’s at Strawdog Theatre Company. All that plus Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme go solo with truTV’s “Tacoma FD.” It’s Ext720 with Justin Kaufmann. Go your own way.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.