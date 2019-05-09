× Chicago band you should know: Dehd

The tremendous Chicago band Dehd (Jason Balla, Emily Kempf and Eric McGrady) join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about how their new record, “Water” came about, the challenge making music while a romantic relationship was dissolving, their writing process, the role movement plays during a performance, the health of the Chicago music scene and their upcoming record release show at Empty Bottle. Dehd also perform “Lucky” and “Water” from the new record.

