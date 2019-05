× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.9.19: Let’s Go

Bill and Wendy talk about Mother’s Day, effective sex education, the social-media-driven controversy over the meaning of the upside-down “OK” sign, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.