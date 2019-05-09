× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 5.9.19: Bad connection

Today on the bonus hour, Dean Richards joined us from WGN TV. Dean talks about what he’s got cooking for Mother’s Day, Orson Welles, the ‘Sopranos’ prequel ‘The Many Saints of Newark’, and more. Dean also reviews “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”, “Tolkien”, and “Poms”. We also talked about what happened to the Chicago Cubs fan who flashed an alleged ‘white power’ symbol on-air behind sports reporter Doug Glanville.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.