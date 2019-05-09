× Comedians Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan on their new series ‘Tacoma FD’: “Making a T.V. show is something that is incredibly satisfying”

Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan return to WGN to chat with Justin about their new truTV series, “Tacoma FD.” Steve and Kevin talk about why they decided to take on the challenge of making a television show, why they like to be in the underdog position, how much time they spend trying to get projects made, how their writing process has changed for television, the positives and negatives of writing and performing together for 30 years, how their particular brand of comedy has evolved and how a younger audience is finding “Super Troopers” through this new show.

This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.