I sit down and chat with Chicago based artist and designer, Matthew Hoffman, creator of the “You Are Beautiful” project. I absolutely love meeting people who make it a mission to share so much positivity, inspiration & love. It’s so amazing to know how a simple idea of spreading the “YAB” stickers all over the city in 2002, can turn into a huge movement and over 35 permanent installations and fixtures over Chicagoland. Matthew recently opened a flagship store and gallery in the city at 3368 N. Elston. There you get to see how everything is made, all of their retail products and get creative by participating in workshops they offer. Check out more info and learn about their events at www.heyitsmatthew.com. You can also find a map on the site to discover and experience all the beautiful installations for yourself.

