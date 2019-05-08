× Wintrust Business Lunch 5/8/19: Rolling Over IRA’s, Pension Payment Positives, & Sports Betting in IL

Terry Savage has been keeping tabs on the tariffs since the trade war with China started under President Trump and things are heating up again so she broke down with Steve Bertrand what it all means right now and what it could mean after the talks, while also discussing her recent article on inheriting an IRA. Frank Sennett is explaining why Illinois might actually be able to pay out some of the pension payments this year and on the Crains Daily Gist podcast today, Amy Guth is covering the vote down in Springfield that could determine if FanDuel is bringing 300 jobs to the state.