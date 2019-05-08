IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BOSTON IVF - From left, IVF twins Kellan and Pierce Joyce, 10 months, of Duxbury, Mass., take to the field during the Boston IVF Baby Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. Close to 4,000 gathered for the event, which was the worldís largest gathering of In Vitro Fertilization patients, their children and the doctors as a celebration by Boston IVF for 30 years as a pioneer in the field of IVF. (Josh Reynolds/AP Images for Boston IVF)
What is the Illinois Twins Project?
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR BOSTON IVF - From left, IVF twins Kellan and Pierce Joyce, 10 months, of Duxbury, Mass., take to the field during the Boston IVF Baby Bowl at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 in Foxborough, Mass. Close to 4,000 gathered for the event, which was the worldís largest gathering of In Vitro Fertilization patients, their children and the doctors as a celebration by Boston IVF for 30 years as a pioneer in the field of IVF. (Josh Reynolds/AP Images for Boston IVF)
Northwestern University and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) have partnered to launch the Illinois Twins Project (ITP), the first-ever such database in the state, which will be a scientific resource for researchers interested in how genes and environment influence twins and multiples. Northwestern’s Jennifer Tackett, co-principal investigator of the ITP, joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about what they’ve learned so far and what the future holds for this groundbreaking project.
You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter,Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.