What is the Illinois Twins Project?

Northwestern University and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) have partnered to launch the Illinois Twins Project (ITP), the first-ever such database in the state, which will be a scientific resource for researchers interested in how genes and environment influence twins and multiples. Northwestern’s Jennifer Tackett, co-principal investigator of the ITP, joined the Bill and Wendy show to talk about what they’ve learned so far and what the future holds for this groundbreaking project.

