Vicki & Bruce Heyman, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada: "Canada has always been there for us."

Bruce Heyman, the former Ambassador to Canada along with his wife Vicki joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about their new book ‘The Art of Diplomacy: Strengthening the Canada-U.S. Relationship in Times of Uncertainty’. The book gives an in-depth look at why diplomacy matters now more than ever.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3637908/3637908_2019-05-08-232208.64kmono.mp3

