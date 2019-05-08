× The Top Five@5 (05/08/19): Mike Pompeo says the U.S. and London are united against Iran, House Judiciary Committee holds Attorney General William Barr in contempt over Mueller report, Billy Bush finds a job, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 8th, 2019:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. and London are united in their perception of Iran. House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler says President Trumps’s assertion of executive privilege over the Mueller report is a clear escalation of his administration’s defiance of Congress. Two years after losing his job over the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape that featured Donald Trump in a graphic conversation, Billy Bush has a new gig. A woman has plastic surgery to look like Meghan Markle, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3637917/3637917_2019-05-09-003117.64kmono.mp3

