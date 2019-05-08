The Top Five@5 (05/08/19): Mike Pompeo says the U.S. and London are united against Iran, House Judiciary Committee holds Attorney General William Barr in contempt over Mueller report, Billy Bush finds a job, and more…
Posted 7:45 PM, May 8, 2019, by balthimer, Updated at 07:42PM, May 8, 2019
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., talks to reporters after leading his Democratic majority to vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, escalating the legal battle with the Trump administration over access to special counsel Robert Mueller's report, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. The committee voted 24-16 to hold Barr in contempt after the Justice Department rejected House Democrats' demands for the full Mueller report and the underlying evidence. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, May 8th, 2019:
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. and London are united in their perception of Iran. House Judiciary Chair Jerrold Nadler says President Trumps’s assertion of executive privilege over the Mueller report is a clear escalation of his administration’s defiance of Congress. Two years after losing his job over the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape that featured Donald Trump in a graphic conversation, Billy Bush has a new gig. A woman has plastic surgery to look like Meghan Markle, and more!