× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.07.19 | It’s a Teti Tuesday Takeover with John Teti, Patti’s LIVE from KTLA and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

The adventure with Patti in Los Angeles continues as she broadcasts LIVE remotely from the Channel 5 KTLA newsroom.

It’s Tuesday, which means our favorite pop culture critic John Teti joins us in the studio for some TV recommendations, the latest on Game of Stones and the Alex Trebeck project and more, but this week he’s bringing some friends along.

TV editor for the AV Club, a pop culture publication based in Chicago Erik Adams joins John in our Allstate Skyline Studios as they discuss Chicago’s sitcom legacy, including shows like The Bob Newhart Show.

You can find out more information on AV Club at avclub.com

Comedian and host of local weekly comedy show “CAMP,” Samantha Berkman also joins the conversation as she explores Chicago underground comedy scene.

As always we cap the show off with something good as we reminisce on the small, yet good parts of our days with listeners.

John Teti – @johnteti

Erik Adams – @erikmadams

Samantha Berkman – samanthaberkman.com