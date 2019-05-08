× The Opening Bell 5/8/19: A Better Trade Deal Is, “Still Possible”

The trade and tariff war has been going on for a large portion of President Trump’s time in office, but Daniel Griswold (Sr. Research Fellow and Director of Trade and Immigration at the Mercatus Center) explained that most of the time has been filled with pain for industries that are directly impacted by it. Steve Grzanich and Daniel sorted through what changes could come this week after talks are scheduled on Thursday and Friday. Pat Cardoni (CEO of Cardoni Custom Homes) was featured on this month’s Associated Bank “Building Business Around Town” segment to talk with Bennett Wakenight about how they are taking a step by step approach to help clients and banks make sure everything is done smoothly & efficiently.