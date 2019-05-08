The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.08.19: Cubs fan investigation, the royal baby named, duties of the maid-of-honor

John Williams found a few more goofs in “Game of Thrones” episodes. He lets you judge for yourself. And, John wants to know your thoughts on the upside-down “O.K.” sign someone gestured with behind a sports anchor during a Cubs game. WGN Radio’s Ryan Burrow and Kevin Powell talk about the investigation and the next actions they think the Cubs should take against the fan. Plus, our in-house royal family expert, Hannah Stanley, joins the show to share her educated observations on the official introduction to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, also known as Baby Sussex. Finally, John wants your opinion on a uniquely difficult maid-of-honor duty.

