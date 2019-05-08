× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.08.19: Biggest lie you’ve ever told your Mom

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, we ask “What’s the biggest lie you’ve ever told your mom?” Country House, the horse who won the the Kentucky Derby, joins the show to tell us what he’s been up to since taking home the crown. Dean Richards jumps on for another episode of “Moron Entertainment” and shares the latest news surrounding Dave Chappelle earning the Mark Twain Prize and Marie Osmond joining “The Talk”. We also welcome former Navy Seal Rob O’Neill who recalls the incredible story of how he took down Osama Bin Laden alongside Seal Team 6 during the infamous raid in Pakistan.