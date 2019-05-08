× Soo Park and Dane Neal talk Chicago Food Crawls

Bill and Wendy are joined by author and founder of Fab Food Chicago, Soo Park and their buddy Dane Neal. They talk about her new book “Chicago Food Crawls: Touring the Neighborhoods One Bite & Libation at a Time”, which highlights the hidden gems and long-standing institutions of Chicago neighborhoods.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.