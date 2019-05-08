Roe Conn Full Show (05/08/19): The Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s decides to name their baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Rep. Adam Kinzinger gives us the latest on Captiol Hill, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson talk summer safety, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, May 8th, 2019:

WGN TV’s Ben Bradley joins the show to talk about the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s decision to name their baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Vicki & Bruce Heyman, former U.S. Ambassador to Canada joins us in-studio to promote their new book ‘The Art of Diplomacy: Strengthening the Canada-U.S. Relationship in Times of Uncertainty’. Congressman Adam Kinzinger joins the show to talk about a position in President Trump’s cabinet he may be considered for. A Top Five@5 that features a Houston woman who want to have plastic surgery to look like Meghan Markle, and more!

