× Rep. Adam Kinzinger on possible position as the U.S. Secretary of the Air Force: “It’s definitely something I think would be cool.”

Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who serves in the Air National Guard, has been rumored for the position of U.S. Secretary of the Air Force. He now joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what he would like to see if he’s chosen for that role.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3637910/3637910_2019-05-08-233610.64kmono.mp3

