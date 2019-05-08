[Photo Gallery] Strand of Oaks | Live at Chicago’s Lincoln Hall

Being from Goshen, Indiana, Strand of Oaks frontman, Tim Showalter always treats Chicago shows to a hometown show type of performance. Right from the start, the crowd was enthusiastic and singing along with Tim’s soaring vocals. After years of touring, the band gets tighter with every performance. The band tore into the fan favorite, Goshen 97 early on and held their attention every minute after. You can see the genuine appreciation Tim has for his fans with his mile wide smile beaming on stage. The band tore into Shut In from his 2014 album, Heal, beautifully melding synths, guitars, and a backbeat that kept the crowd bouncing. The band’s new tunes from their album, Eraserland, fit right in with their fan favorites from the past. Next time Strand of Oaks is in town, do yourself a favor and see one of the best preachers of modern rock n roll.