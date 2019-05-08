× Performer Donica Lynn tells us more about BELT Fest

Patti talks to Theater Performer Donica Lynn about her journey through into theatre acting, BELT Fest and more. Be sure to join Donica Monday, May 13th at the Greenhouse Theater for Chris’ Birthday BELT Fest.

BELT FEST features over 20 award-winning musical theater performers, singing both well-loved and obscure show tunes, with musical direction by Jeff Award-nominee Jermaine Hill and hosted by Jeff Award-winner Veronica Garza. Enjoy a night of sensational singing from Chicago performers while supporting one of the nation’s largest LGBTQ organizations–100% of the proceeds go to Howard Brown!

Go to GreenhouseTheater.org for more information.