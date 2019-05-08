× “Osama Bin Laden had one second to convince me not to kill him and he didn’t”

Rob O’Neill, a former Navy Seal, and Rob Kirla, a former Green Beret, work together at Your Grateful Nation to raise awareness and funds for charities that support by providing executive-level mentoring and career placement opportunities to veterans. Rob O’Neill also recalls the incredible story of how he took down Osama Bin Laden alongside Seal Team 6 during the infamous raid in Pakistan.

