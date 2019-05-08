× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-8-19

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Illinois having an unexpected revenue windfall of 1.5 billion dollars in April, the Chicago Fire leaving Bridgeview for Soldier Field, rideshare drivers going on a mini-strike, a fan flashing an upside down and apparent racist “ok” sign behind Doug Glanville of NBC Sports, the Cubs calling up Addison Russell, the White Sox taking on the Indians in Cleveland after last night’s 2-0 victory and the St. Louis Blues moving on to the Western Conference Finals.