Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-8-19

Posted 5:32 PM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 05:31PM, May 8, 2019

Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Illinois having an unexpected revenue windfall of 1.5 billion dollars in April, the Chicago Fire leaving Bridgeview for Soldier Field, rideshare drivers going on a mini-strike, a fan flashing an upside down and apparent racist “ok” sign behind Doug Glanville of NBC Sports, the Cubs calling up Addison Russell, the White Sox taking on the Indians in Cleveland after last night’s 2-0 victory and the St. Louis Blues moving on to the Western Conference Finals.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.