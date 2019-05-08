× In-House Anglophile Hannah Stanley has it all on Baby Sussex Archie

In-House Anglophile Hannah Stanley joins John Williams to share her observations on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle’s new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. She has a lot of background on this royal family and sheds some helpful insight on why they’re entertaining. Check out her new podcast with Fred Weintraub, titled “Gabby Road,” coming soon.