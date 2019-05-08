Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)
In-House Anglophile Hannah Stanley has it all on Baby Sussex Archie
In-House Anglophile Hannah Stanley joins John Williams to share her observations on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle’s new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. She has a lot of background on this royal family and sheds some helpful insight on why they’re entertaining. Check out her new podcast with Fred Weintraub, titled “Gabby Road,” coming soon.