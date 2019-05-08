In-House Anglophile Hannah Stanley has it all on Baby Sussex Archie

Posted 3:43 PM, May 8, 2019, by

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, during a photocall with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Windsor, south England, Wednesday May 8, 2019. Baby Sussex was born Monday at 5:26 a.m. (0426 GMT; 12:26 a.m. EDT) at an as-yet-undisclosed location. An overjoyed Harry said he and Meghan are "thinking" about names. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP)

In-House Anglophile Hannah Stanley joins John Williams to share her observations on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle’s new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. She has a lot of background on this royal family and sheds some helpful insight on why they’re entertaining. Check out her new podcast with Fred Weintraub, titled “Gabby Road,” coming soon.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.