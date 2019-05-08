This July 14, 2018 file photo shows workers at the FanDuel sports book at the Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford, N.J., preparing to take bets moments before it opened. FanDuel on Nov. 30 paid off on bets customers made on Alabama to win the national college football championship a month before the game is played. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)
Crain’s Daily Gist: Sports gambling in Illinois
How one company is trying to encourage lawmakers to make it happen here in Illinois. Plus: Uber and Lyft drivers protest ahead of Uber’s $90 billion IPO; Boeing vows transparency to 737 Max buyers, Gov. Pritzker backs off a plan to defer pension payments, and more.