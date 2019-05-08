× CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson on the ‘Summer Safety Initiative’: “We are going to involve community stakeholders a lot more.”

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the department’s ‘Summer Safety Initiative’. He also talks about other critical issues that are impacting the city.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3637915/3637915_2019-05-09-000415.64kmono.mp3

