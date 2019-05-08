CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson on the ‘Summer Safety Initiative’: “We are going to involve community stakeholders a lot more.”

Posted 7:25 PM, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 07:21PM, May 8, 2019

FILE--March 26, 2019, file photo, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the department’s ‘Summer Safety Initiative’. He also talks about other critical issues that are impacting the city.

