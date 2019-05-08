× Building Business Around Town: Cardoni Custom Homes Building Out The Chicagoland Area

Building a new home can be a complex task with an endless number of construction details to think about, but also the daunting financial aspect that comes along with the project. Bennett Wakenight joined Pat Cardoni (CEO of Cardoni Custom Homes) in one of his home projects to learn about what he is looking to accomplish in the larger Chicago real estate landscape and how Associated Bank helps him do so on this month’s “Building Business Around Town” segment.