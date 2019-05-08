× Blackhawks Crazy: Stanley Cup Playoffs Update and Potential Free Agent Targets

This new Blackhawks Crazy Podcast finds Chris Boden & Scott King breaking down the last couple weeks of Stanley Cup playoff drama, plus some thoughts on Blackhawks free agency, the draft fallout from the recent Under-18 Championships and the 10 ‘Hawks partaking in the World Championships that begin this week. They also hear from, and discuss, Collin Delia’s off-season, and Chris’ recent trip to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

