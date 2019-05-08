× Bill and Wendy Full Show 5.8.19: What is the real story?

The Illinois Twins Project, the first-ever such database in the state, allows researchers to explore how genes and environment influence multiples. Bill and Wendy speak to Jennifer Tackett, co-principal investigator of the Illinois Twins Project at Northwestern University. Soo Park, the author “Chicago Food Crawls: Touring the Neighborhoods One Bite & Libation at a Time” stops by with Dane Neal. Plus, we take a look at the biggest movie mistakes you probably never noticed before.

