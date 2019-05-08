× Behind the Music with Dave Dresden

Dave Dresden is a renowned DJ, Producer & one half of the collaborative act Gabriel & Dresden. Dave has had a long career with EDM from being a journalist to working in A&R, Producing, booking & more. Dave speaks about his history in EDM & how did he begin his collaborative relationship with Josh Gabriel to form: Gabriel & Dresden. Dave also explains why Gabriel & Dresden used Kickstarter to produce some of their album.

For more information about Gabriel & Dresden: Gabrielanddresden.com

Follow Gabriel & Dresden on Facebook at: Facebook.com/gabrielanddresden

Like Gabriel & Dresden on Twitter at: Twitter.com/GabrielNDresden

Follow Gabriel & Dresden on Instagram at: Instagram.com/GabrielNDresden

Catch Gabriel & Dresden live at the Spring Awakening Music Festival; for more information visit: Springawakeningfestival.com