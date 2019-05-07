Wintrust Business Lunch 5/7/19: Tariff/Trade Progress, Unspoken Agreements, & The Census Impacting Chicago

The agricultural industry has seen many changes since the tariff wars began with China so Steve Bertrand and Orion Samuelson checked in as trade talks start to heat up. Kelly Leonard is breaking down the unspoken agreements that usually get misinterpreted in the workplace, while Jeff Meredith is explaining how the Illinois based Chamberlain Group is partnering with Amazon to deliver packages safely, and Amy Guth is checking in on the census conversation that is front and center on today’s Crains Daily Gist podcast.

 

