Westmont Car Cruisin' Nights are Coming!

Westmont’s own Larry McIntyre joins Dane “On The Road” to share the excitement of one of the Chicago areas favorite and best car cruise nights and street fairs, and the start the 2019 season. Hear as Larry talks about Westmont’s commitment to great family fun events for residents and visitors and other cool things happening in town throughout the year. Listen as Larry fills us in on special nights throughout the season and ways to be a part of all the action on Cass Ave this summer!

For more information and to make plans to cruise over to Westmont Thursday nights check out https://westmontevents.com