Rep. Sara Feigenholtz, left, asks questions to the director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Marc D. Smith as Smith testifies before the House Appropriations-Human Services Committee Friday, April 26, 2019 in Chicago. Legislators are asking him about DCFS action in the case of Andrew "AJ" Freund. The 5-year-old boy's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday in McHenry County. His parents have been charged with murder. DCFS had a long history of interaction with the Crystal Lake family. The agency has been criticized for not doing more to prevent the deaths of two other children under DCFS watch since February. At right is Rep. Anna Moeller. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Understanding DCFS Cases and Claims
Following the recent events involving AJ Freund, Karen Conti is joined by criminal defense attorney, and Family Defender of the Year award winner, Kent Dean to discuss the DCFS. Kent walks us through a typical case and how claims take place. You can learn more about Kent’s work and contact him at www.kentdeanlaw.com.
