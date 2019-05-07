× Understanding DCFS Cases and Claims

Following the recent events involving AJ Freund, Karen Conti is joined by criminal defense attorney, and Family Defender of the Year award winner, Kent Dean to discuss the DCFS. Kent walks us through a typical case and how claims take place. You can learn more about Kent’s work and contact him at www.kentdeanlaw.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.