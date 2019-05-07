Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive talks legal woes for Ford, increasing passenger safety and the worst car commercials of the 80s

Posted 5:51 AM, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49AM, May 7, 2019

Executives and guests gather for a group photo at the Ford booth during the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Automakers are showcasing electric SUVs and sedans with more driving range and luxury features at the Shanghai auto show, trying to appeal to Chinese buyers in their biggest market as Beijing slashes subsidies that have propelled demand. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Tom Appel is the publisher of Consumer Guide Automotive and contributor to their Daily Drive Blog.

He shares his thoughts on the cars he’s been driving, the worst car commercials of the 1980s and comments on the biggest auto industry stories of the week including the DOJ’s investigation into Ford’s emissions claims.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.