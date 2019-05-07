Executives and guests gather for a group photo at the Ford booth during the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Automakers are showcasing electric SUVs and sedans with more driving range and luxury features at the Shanghai auto show, trying to appeal to Chinese buyers in their biggest market as Beijing slashes subsidies that have propelled demand. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Tom Appel of Consumer Guide Automotive talks legal woes for Ford, increasing passenger safety and the worst car commercials of the 80s
Executives and guests gather for a group photo at the Ford booth during the Auto Shanghai 2019 show in Shanghai Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Automakers are showcasing electric SUVs and sedans with more driving range and luxury features at the Shanghai auto show, trying to appeal to Chinese buyers in their biggest market as Beijing slashes subsidies that have propelled demand. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)