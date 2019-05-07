× The Top Five@5 (05/07/19): R. Kelly is in court again, Jill Biden says her husband Joe is an affectionate man, WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley goes undercover, and more…

R. Kelly appeared in cook county criminal court this morning for another hearing in his sex abuse case. The hearing lasted only about 10 minutes. Kelly was required to be there because he was a no-show at the last one. The judge set the next hearing date in the case for next month. His attorney, Steve Greenberg said he wants to see all of the evidence the state has against his client.

CNN’S Dana Bash interview Dr. Jill Biden, wife of Joe Biden, and asked her about the continuing issue of the former vice president’s history of unwanted contract with women. She told Bash that we are in a new era.

“Stars Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker” Will not be the war to end all “Wars.” Disney announced today that after this final chapter in the latest trilogy is released on Dec. 20, three more “Star Wars” films will hit theaters every other year starting in 2022.

During his monologue last night, Stephen Colbert joked about how former federal prosecutors signed a statement saying Trump would have been arrested for obstruction of justice, were he not the president.

Yesterday our own Ben Bradley teased a story about ‘Airport Hustlers’…people that illegally offer rides at Chicago airports. Bradley went undercover with a red suitcase and a baseball cap and caught offenders in the act.

