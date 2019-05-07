FILE - In this Saturday, May 19, 2018 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England. Princess Diana’s little boy, the devil-may-care red-haired prince with the charming smile is about to become a father. The arrival of the first child for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will complete the transformation of Harry from troubled teen to family man, from source of concern to source of national pride. (Aaron Chown/pool photo via AP, File)
The Royal Baby is here and it’s a boy!
The Royal Baby is here and it’s a boy! Paul Coyte joins Steve Cochran to discuss the newly announced baby and potentials names. Will he be named Gray…? Biff…? Gator..?! We’ll have to wait and see.