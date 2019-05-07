× The Patti Vasquez Show 05.06.19| Patti broadcasts LIVE from KTLA, Music Monday, and more

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Patti broadcasts LIVE from the KTLA studios in Los Angeles, California.

It’s Music Monday! Musician Jam Alker joins us in the studios as he discusses his past struggle with drugs and an upcoming benefit concert. The Face the Music Benefit Concert takes place Monday, May 20 at the Riviera Theatre.

Want more information on the concert? Click here. You can get your tickets on TicketFly.

Want to know know about Jam? Make sure your check out his website JamAlker.com

How do you breath during the day? We’re getting zen with Jen Zanotti this Motivation Monday.

Patti talks to Former Federal Prosecutor, Practicing Attorney and CNN Legal Analyst Renato Mariotti about the recent letter stating from Federal Prosecutors who says they could have indicted Trump for obstruction if he wasn’t President.

Plus, Executive Director, Patrizia Acerra of International Voices Project joins the conversation.

