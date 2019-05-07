The Opening Bell 5/7/19: Illinois Tech Association Pushing Progress Forward
The Illinois startup/business scene has seen some serious growth in recent years, but that growth doesn’t come without learning from failures and better businesses from them. That’s exactly what Julia Kanouse (CEO of Illinois Technology Association) is looking to discuss during this year’s Scale Up Chicago event on May 9th so big and small companies can move forward. Steve Grzanich then shifted to the jobs report that came out last week and did a deep dive with Daniel Zhao (Sr. Economist at Glassdoor) to sort through how Chicago has plenty of positive data points to look at.