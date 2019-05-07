× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.07.19: Driving while high, Carry the Load Memorial May, “Keep Going”

John Williams wants to know how traffic stops would work with legalized pot. He checks in with State Senator Heather Steans, who explains how impaired drivers would be identified on the roadside. Plus, John hears from Marine Corps vet and Carry the Load Ambassador Josh Lewis, who describes today’s National Relay event to observe a Memorial May, as opposed to just one Memorial Day. Finally, Keep Going: 10 Ways to Stay Creative in Good Times and Bad Author and TedX Talker Austin Kleon explains why he wrote a book on maintaining a positive attitude in every effort. Listeners provide their thoughts and experiences on the topic of pot and driving high.