× Steve Cochran Full Show 05.07.19: Super Joe Birthday Show

It’s the Super Joe’s Birthday Show! A jam packed show as we speak to an incredible kid of the week who won’t let any obstacles get in his way. Then, it’s a all new episode of Moron Entertainment with Dean Richards and we even dive into the recent news of the royal baby…it’s a boy! And we cap it all off with a Super Joe birthday celebration and cake from Mary V!