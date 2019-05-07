× Stan Hays and Operation BBQ Relief…Always Serving, On The Road and Ready for The SmokeDown at Chicagoland!

Stan Hays, CEO and Co-Founder of OBR joins Dane “On The Road” to talk about great new book and new initiatives making a difference both during disasters and all year long with the Always Serving project. Hear as Stan shares the latest efforts with our men and women in uniform and the journey of Jared Collins heading from Phoenix to Tampa raising awareness for OBR all along the way. Listen as Stan fills us in on latest adventures at Sobe Wine and Food, Stagecoach Festival and excitement coming up here this summer at the BBQ SmokeDown at Chicagoland Speedway!

For more information on Operation BBQ Relief and ways you can get involved, participate and support their important work check out www.OBR.org.