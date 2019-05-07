The director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services Marc D. Smith testifies before the House Appropriations-Human Services Committee Friday, April 26, 2019 in Chicago. Legislators are asking him about DCFS action in the case of Andrew "AJ" Freund. The 5-year-old boy's body was found in a shallow grave Wednesday in McHenry County. His parents have been charged with murder. DCFS had a long history of interaction with the Crystal Lake family. The agency has been criticized for not doing more to prevent the deaths of two other children under DCFS watch since February. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
Roe Conn Full Show (05.07.19): WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley analyzes the new DCFS audit, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot meets Ivanka Trump, a Top Five@5 you won’t believe, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 29th, 2019: WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS). In a new report, DCFS was faulted for high caseloads, violating policies for child abuse and neglect investigations. Fox 32’s Mike Flannery is also down in Washington D.C. with Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot and joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about what happened there. A Top Five@5 that features Dr. Jill Biden addressing her husband’s history of unwanted contact with women in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.