Roe Conn Full Show (05.07.19): WGN-TV's Ben Bradley analyzes the new DCFS audit, Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot meets Ivanka Trump, a Top Five@5 you won't believe, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, April 29th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services (DCFS). In a new report, DCFS was faulted for high caseloads, violating policies for child abuse and neglect investigations. Fox 32’s Mike Flannery is also down in Washington D.C. with Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot and joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about what happened there. A Top Five@5 that features Dr. Jill Biden addressing her husband’s history of unwanted contact with women in an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash.

